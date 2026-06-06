Profund Advisors LLC Has $414.63 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223,230 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 12.6% of Profund Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $414,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average is $190.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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