Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,195,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $187,552,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 10.1% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.13% of Interactive Brokers Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,348,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,724 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 516,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 405,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 375,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 267,356 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 114,004 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Capital One Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.87.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Harris sold 25,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,065,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 148,482 shares in the company, valued at $12,266,098.02. This trade represents a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.59 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $98.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0875. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. provides electronic brokerage, trading and related services to individual investors, financial advisers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and other institutional clients. Its platform offers access to products including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds, along with trading tools, portfolio management features and account services. The company traces its roots to 1977, when founder Thomas Peterffy began operating as a market maker. It developed from that business into an electronic brokerage serving clients in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with access to financial markets around the world.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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