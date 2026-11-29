Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,442,125 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $43,682,000. Archrock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.82% of Archrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,030,461 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Archrock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,579 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Archrock by 209.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 119,369 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Archrock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Archrock from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Archrock from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archrock from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.12.

View Our Latest Report on AROC

Archrock Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $370.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.95 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Archrock's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to energy companies. Its services help move natural gas through gathering systems and pipelines, supporting production and midstream operations. The company's offerings include contract compression, in which it supplies and operates compression equipment for customers, as well as aftermarket services such as maintenance, repair and parts. Archrock also designs and manufactures compression equipment. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock serves customers across major natural gas-producing regions of the United States.

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