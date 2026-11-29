Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,547,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,924,000. APi Group comprises approximately 7.4% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.83% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 967,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,989,000 after acquiring an additional 538,508 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,934 shares of the company's stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,457,638 shares of the company's stock worth $442,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,344 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut APi Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Report on APG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director James Lillie sold 287,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $12,204,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,664,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,822,967.40. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:APG opened at $46.00 on Friday. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation is a provider of business services focused on safety, building systems and specialty contracting. Its services include the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair of fire protection and life-safety systems, security systems, elevators, heating and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems. The company also provides specialty services for industrial and infrastructure customers, including work involving process systems and other complex facilities. APi Group serves customers across North America and Europe through a network of local operating companies.

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