Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 981,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,284,000. Solstice Advanced Mat comprises approximately 3.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.62% of Solstice Advanced Mat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the second quarter valued at about $11,692,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the second quarter worth about $7,262,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat by 23.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 139,517 shares of the company's stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the second quarter worth about $448,557,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat by 67.8% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 52,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Solstice Advanced Mat had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0750 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials develops and manufactures specialty materials used in industries including heating and cooling, building and construction, electronics, healthcare, and transportation. Its products include refrigerants and foam-blowing agents, fluorine-based materials, and materials used in semiconductor manufacturing and healthcare packaging. The company's portfolio includes lower-global-warming-potential alternatives for refrigeration and other applications, alongside specialty chemicals and materials designed for industrial and consumer products.

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