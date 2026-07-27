Progeny 3 Inc. Purchases New Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,128,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,546,000. Cellebrite DI makes up 0.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 209,473 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth about $4,472,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Insider Transactions at Cellebrite DI

In other news, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $161,642.66. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 440,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,089.77. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $683,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,507.22. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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