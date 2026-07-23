Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Prologis worth $295,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6,069.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 31,750 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8,809.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 589,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $75,258,000 after acquiring an additional 582,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 95.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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