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Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the first quarter, holding about 2.23 million shares valued at roughly $295.2 million. Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 93.5% of the stock.
  • Prologis reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting $1.13 EPS versus the $0.75 consensus and revenue of $2.43 billion, up 11% year over year. The company also raised FY 2026 guidance to 6.220-6.300 EPS.
  • The stock continues to draw mixed attention from Wall Street: several analysts maintain buy/outperform ratings and lift price targets, while one market note warned the shares may be above fair value after a big run-up. Prologis also paid a $1.07 quarterly dividend, equal to a 3.0% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Prologis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Prologis worth $295,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6,069.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 31,750 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8,809.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 589,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $75,258,000 after acquiring an additional 582,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 95.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a buy rating on Prologis, and Truist raised its price target to $162 from $154, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its recent run. Prologis (PLD) Gets a Buy from Barclays
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry coverage pointed to accelerating warehouse leasing and AI-related demand helping Prologis expand, which supports the company’s long-term growth outlook. Prologis NYSE: PLD Turns AI Demand Into Expansion
  • Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, which has also been cited as a catalyst for industrial REITs broadly and helps explain investor confidence in PLD. Prologis Earnings Drive Industrial REITs Higher
  • Neutral Sentiment: Prologis is making a “best and final” takeover bid for UK warehouse landlord SEGRO, which could create strategic benefits if successful, but also adds execution and deal-risk uncertainty. Prologis Makes Final $18.7 Billion Bid to Take Over Segro
  • Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder and analyst commentary around the SEGRO transaction suggests the market is still weighing the likelihood and terms of a deal, keeping attention on Prologis rather than changing fundamentals directly. Segro shareholder urges engagement with Prologis over $18.1 billion proposal
  • Negative Sentiment: One market note argued PLD has run too far and may be above fair value after a large recent move, which could encourage profit-taking and limit near-term upside. Prologis (PLD) Stock Looks Above Fair Value As 42% Run Cools

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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