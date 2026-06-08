Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886,938 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 567,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Prologis worth $1,262,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $144.69 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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