Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Prologis worth $360,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth.

Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Prologis: AI Creates An Opportunity, But The Price Is High

Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns could create some near-term pressure as investors weigh whether the recent rally has already priced in much of the earnings upgrade and AI-related optimism.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $149.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.24.

View Our Latest Report on PLD

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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