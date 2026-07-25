Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,058 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 59,958 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after purchasing an additional 339,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,050,397,000 after purchasing an additional 678,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 516,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 95.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles noted renewed investor attention on logistics and data-center themes, but these were more thematic than company-specific and did not include new financial results or formal guidance changes. Article Title

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

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