Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Prologis worth $137,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.96 and a 1 year high of $145.44. The business's fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.90.

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About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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