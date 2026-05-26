Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 70,791 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,397,467,000 after purchasing an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,995,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $801,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $146.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here