Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 415,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Prologis were worth $45,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alfred Kelly, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.97 per share, for a total transaction of $587,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,100.66. This trade represents a 1,690.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Freedom Broker raised shares of Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $150.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Investors following PLD have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article’s headline points to optimism among Wall Street analysts about PLD, which may support investor sentiment. The excerpt does not identify a specific rating change or price target. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Prologis (PLD): Should You Buy?

A Zacks article’s headline points to optimism among Wall Street analysts about PLD, which may support investor sentiment. The excerpt does not identify a specific rating change or price target. Neutral Sentiment: Other reports referenced transfer-related PLD share changes at three firms, but provided no clear indication that the activity represents a material change in investor outlook. Three Firms Report Transfer-Related Prologis Share Changes

Other reports referenced transfer-related PLD share changes at three firms, but provided no clear indication that the activity represents a material change in investor outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several updates concerned Nippon Prologis REIT, a separate Japanese-listed REIT, including debt financing and property plans; these are not direct PLD corporate announcements. Nippon Prologis REIT Announces ¥11.4 Billion Debt Refinancing

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops and operates logistics and industrial properties. Its portfolio includes warehouses, distribution centers and other facilities used to store and move goods, including properties designed to support last-mile delivery. The company serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition to leasing space, Prologis provides development and property-related services and offers energy and sustainability solutions for its properties and customers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

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