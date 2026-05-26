Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 14,933 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in HSBC were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HSBC by 22.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in HSBC by 36.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 365,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,061.03. The trade was a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

HSBC Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $94.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. HSBC's payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

HSBC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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