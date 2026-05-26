Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 166,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $128,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $638.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $729.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here