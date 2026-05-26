Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $238.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $247.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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