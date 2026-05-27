Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,814 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,840,921 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $544,670,000 after purchasing an additional 637,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $305.56 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.38 and a one year high of $308.64. The company has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $205.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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