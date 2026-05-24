Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 980 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,090 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $58,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,220.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $942.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,003.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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