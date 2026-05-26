Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,364,638,000 after buying an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after buying an additional 605,290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,210,000 after buying an additional 1,442,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company's stock worth $843,503,000 after purchasing an additional 161,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total value of $1,781,527.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,984.46. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,777 shares of company stock worth $18,235,113. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $559.37 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $496.61 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $566.27 and its 200-day moving average is $640.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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