State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586,787 shares of the bank's stock after selling 5,346,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.54% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $373,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,776,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $350,099,000. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $59,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,877,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 511,557 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $43,044.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,860. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,045 shares of company stock valued at $695,864. Insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stonex Financial raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PB opened at $71.18 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Prosperity Bank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, business and personal loans, mortgage lending, and cash management services. Founded in 1983 as a community bank in Edna, Texas, Prosperity has expanded through organic growth and acquisitions. It serves customers across Texas and Oklahoma, with a presence in communities including Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Tulsa.

See Also

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