Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

Synopsys Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $384.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.00 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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