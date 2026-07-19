Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 26,274 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,274 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's holdings in Unilever were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $29,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.55.

View Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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