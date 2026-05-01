Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,851,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 99,174 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $31,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,758 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $357.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.65.

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Alphabet Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $384.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.72 and a 200-day moving average of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.84 and a 12 month high of $385.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,884 shares of company stock worth $59,121,365. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q1 — EPS and revenue materially beat expectations, with Google Cloud reporting very strong growth that convinced investors the company’s AI investments are driving near‑term monetization. GOOGL Q1 Earnings Beat (Zacks)

Blowout Q1 — EPS and revenue materially beat expectations, with Google Cloud reporting very strong growth that convinced investors the company’s AI investments are driving near‑term monetization. Positive Sentiment: Cloud / AI momentum — Google Cloud grew ~63% y/y, AI product revenues surged and management cited a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog, supporting upside to future revenue and margins. Cloud Growth & Backlog (Zacks)

Cloud / AI momentum — Google Cloud grew ~63% y/y, AI product revenues surged and management cited a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog, supporting upside to future revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — A wave of price‑target increases and buy/overweight reiterations (Goldman, JPMorgan, Canaccord, Citi, etc.) followed the quarter, adding institutional endorsement and likely supporting further buying. Price Target Raises (MarketScreener)

Analyst upgrades — A wave of price‑target increases and buy/overweight reiterations (Goldman, JPMorgan, Canaccord, Citi, etc.) followed the quarter, adding institutional endorsement and likely supporting further buying. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return signal — Alphabet announced a modestly higher quarterly dividend (up from $0.21 to $0.22), marking a small but visible move toward returning cash to investors.

Shareholder return signal — Alphabet announced a modestly higher quarterly dividend (up from $0.21 to $0.22), marking a small but visible move toward returning cash to investors. Neutral Sentiment: Product/monetization rollouts — Gemini is being integrated into millions of cars (upgrade from Assistant), and Waymo continues geographic expansion and commercial rides — both expand long‑term monetization pathways but have longer ROI timelines. Gemini in Cars (TechCrunch) Waymo Growth (Business Insider)

Product/monetization rollouts — Gemini is being integrated into millions of cars (upgrade from Assistant), and Waymo continues geographic expansion and commercial rides — both expand long‑term monetization pathways but have longer ROI timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Heavy call buying today suggests bullish positioning or hedged directional bets; this amplifies intraday volatility but not fundamentals.

Unusual options activity — Heavy call buying today suggests bullish positioning or hedged directional bets; this amplifies intraday volatility but not fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: CapEx concerns — Multiple write‑ups flagged rapid, ongoing AI/data‑center spend; some investors worry heavy capex could pressure near‑term margins despite revenue gains. CapEx Concerns (Seeking Alpha)

CapEx concerns — Multiple write‑ups flagged rapid, ongoing AI/data‑center spend; some investors worry heavy capex could pressure near‑term margins despite revenue gains. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and governance risks — European scrutiny (Italy) and shareholder pushes for cloud/AI safeguards create political/regulatory overhang that could affect product deployments or compliance costs. Italy Asks EU Probe (Reuters)

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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