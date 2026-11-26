State Street Corp cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479,267 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,163,841 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.33% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $490,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company's stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dinsesh Patel sold 7,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total transaction of $1,048,759.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,359,688.80. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Arturo Molina sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $338,798.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,146,136.05. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 186,347 shares of company stock worth $26,891,786 in the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of PTGX opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $274.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 62.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $170.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based medicines, primarily for inflammatory and blood disorders. Its research approach uses engineered peptides designed to act on specific biological targets. The company's programs include rusfertide, a hepcidin mimetic being developed for polycythemia vera, and icotrokinra, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist being developed for immune-mediated diseases. Protagonist has entered into licensing and development collaborations for these programs with Takeda and Johnson & Johnson, respectively; they are investigational medicines, not approved treatments.

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