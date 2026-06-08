Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $864.01 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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