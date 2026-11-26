Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 169,837 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $42,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,507,481,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,441,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,980,998,000 after acquiring an additional 276,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $209,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $208,957,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,606,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $156,913,000 after purchasing an additional 179,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Prudential Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.89. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $128.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.44. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Prudential Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann Kappler sold 2,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $337,318.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,746,529.20. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Boyle sold 2,794 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $338,744.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,008 shares in the company, valued at $728,409.92. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc. is a U.S.-based financial services company that provides insurance, retirement and investment management products and services. Its offerings include life insurance, annuities, workplace benefits and retirement plan services for individuals, employers and institutions. The company also manages assets through PGIM, its global investment management business, which serves institutional and individual clients. Prudential operates in the United States and internationally, including in Japan and selected markets in Asia and Latin America.

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