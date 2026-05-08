Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 1,570.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,326 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 132,864 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Prudential Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 982.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company's stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts: Sign Up

Prudential Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Joseph J. Wolk bought 400 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,128. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Stoddard bought 250 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.97 per share, with a total value of $25,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Prudential Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $99.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prudential Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prudential Financial wasn't on the list.

While Prudential Financial currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here