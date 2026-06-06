Prudential PLC Acquires 16,247 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,304 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Trading Down 9.8%

LRCX opened at $303.28 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $346.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.22 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here