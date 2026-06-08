Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.5%

BE opened at $265.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $234.12 and its 200 day moving average is $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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