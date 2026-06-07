Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 7,417 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,417 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,841.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.16 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,735.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,354.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,969.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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