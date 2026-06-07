Prudential PLC Buys 31,077 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,200,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,587,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,295,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $71.53 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $599,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $477,200.20. The trade was a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 122,107 shares of company stock worth $8,254,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Halozyme Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Halozyme Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Halozyme’s earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Zacks Research raised Halozyme’s earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for several individual quarters in 2027, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Analysts also increased estimates for several individual quarters in 2027, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics. Neutral Sentiment: One near-term forecast was trimmed slightly and another was revised lower, but the overall analyst tone remains mostly favorable. Halozyme Therapeutics article

One near-term forecast was trimmed slightly and another was revised lower, but the overall analyst tone remains mostly favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider selling by the CEO was disclosed, but the trades were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan, which typically lessens investor concern. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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