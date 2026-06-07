Prudential PLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 287.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Insulet were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PODD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $355.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $153.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.90. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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