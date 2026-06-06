Prudential PLC Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 825.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,942 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Ameren were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $109.28 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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