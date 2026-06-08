Prudential PLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,932 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $72.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. Altria Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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