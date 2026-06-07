Prudential PLC Purchases 27,495 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 121,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $599,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $489,806,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $113,977,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,530,000 after acquiring an additional 974,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,904,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $191,478,000 after acquiring an additional 926,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore set a $116.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $106.31 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.10). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Edison

In related news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,697,694.82. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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