Prudential PLC Purchases 3,170 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 299.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after purchasing an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Transdigm Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,281.43. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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