Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 119,461 HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.0%

DINO stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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