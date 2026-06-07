Prudential PLC Raises Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 1,025.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $418.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $313.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $339.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.59. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $297.48 and a twelve month high of $496.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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