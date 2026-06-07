Prudential PLC Sells 10,093 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank grew its stake in Cencora by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cencora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Cencora by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $274.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $292.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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