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Prudential PLC Sells 141,868 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
CoStar Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Prudential PLC sharply reduced its CoStar Group stake in the fourth quarter, selling 141,868 shares and cutting its position by 84.4% to 26,124 shares valued at about $1.76 million.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive on CSGP, with 13 Buy ratings, five Holds, and two Sells, though several firms recently lowered price targets; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with a $55.33 target.
  • CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares at $35.20 each in early May, signaling insider confidence, while the company also reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, beating estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,124 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 141,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in CoStar Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $33.89 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 564.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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