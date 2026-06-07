Prudential PLC Sells 174,425 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 174,425 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after buying an additional 5,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $394,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after buying an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,168,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,888,000 after buying an additional 1,560,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $171.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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