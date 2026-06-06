Prudential PLC Sells 32,732 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,081 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 32,732 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 11.0%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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