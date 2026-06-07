Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,511,888,000 after buying an additional 307,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,468,162 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,379,567,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,378,707,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,922,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,033,669,000 after acquiring an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $10,377,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares in the company, valued at $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,058,999.14. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,046 shares of company stock worth $65,830,801. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $376.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $416.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Key Cadence Design Systems News

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Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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