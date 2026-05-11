PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,099 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in PTC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,586,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,990,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PTC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,379,890 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,145,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in PTC by 26.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 775,077 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,577,000 after buying an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PTC by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,576,000 after buying an additional 347,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $146.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting PTC

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC beat Wall Street expectations with Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.69 and revenue of $774.3 million, both ahead of estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected execution. PTC earnings report

PTC beat Wall Street expectations with Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.69 and revenue of $774.3 million, both ahead of estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, which suggests management sees momentum continuing into the rest of the year. Reuters article

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, which suggests management sees momentum continuing into the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to strong ARR growth, better cash generation, and a large share repurchase plan, all of which point to improving fundamentals and shareholder returns. Quiver Quantitative article

Investors also reacted to strong ARR growth, better cash generation, and a large share repurchase plan, all of which point to improving fundamentals and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary today has been focused on PTC beating estimates and benefiting from AI-related demand trends, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Zacks article

Analyst and market commentary today has been focused on PTC beating estimates and benefiting from AI-related demand trends, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent institutional filings show mixed ownership trends, with several funds adding to PTC while others trimmed positions. Fund update

Some recent institutional filings show mixed ownership trends, with several funds adding to PTC while others trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: One offsetting caution is that insider selling has been persistent over recent months, which may keep some investors guarded despite the strong earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative article

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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