State Street Corp lessened its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,685,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.60% of PTC Therapeutics worth $357,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,139,089,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,182,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,193,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $489,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,128,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,743,000 after acquiring an additional 185,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 455,284 shares in the last quarter.

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PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.18 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $357.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Michael Schmertzler sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,306,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,698,589.28. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Mark Boulding sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $174,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 105,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,231.36. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,515. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $106.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.23.

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PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for rare diseases. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, the company works across several therapeutic areas, including genetic and neurological disorders. Its products include Kebilidi (eladocagene exuparvovec), a gene therapy for aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency, and Sephience (sepiapterin), a treatment for phenylketonuria. PTC has also developed medicines for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including ataluren, marketed as Translarna in some regions.

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