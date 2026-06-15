Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 83,650 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 1,674.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,645 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.18% of WESCO International worth $21,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in WESCO International by 166.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 788.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCC

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,035,823.78. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 2,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $905,532.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,504,742.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $346.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.36 and a 1-year high of $377.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $336.07 and its 200-day moving average is $296.41.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's payout ratio is 14.21%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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