Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,150 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.88% of Huron Consulting Group worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $415,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $109.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

See Also

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