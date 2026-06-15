Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.20% of nVent Electric worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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