Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 8,400 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Hubbell worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $131,274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $476.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $380.86 and a 12 month high of $565.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $501.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

See Also

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