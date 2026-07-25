Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,637 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,807 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Cintas were worth $26,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 1.3%

CTAS stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $226.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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